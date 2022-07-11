OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The city of Oak Hill is pleased to announce their decision for the new City Manager. Damita Johnson will now serve as Oak Hill City Manager, following the retirement of William Hannabass.

Johnson has worked for the city of Oak Hill since August of 1998 as the City Clerk-Treasurer.

She is a graduate of Nicholas County High School, and is married to Eugene Johnson, to which they both share 2 daughters and 5 grandchildren. She has earned degrees from Glenville State College and WVU Tech, and is a proud certified public accountant.

While serving in Oak Hill, Johnson has been the President of the WV Municipal Clerks and Recorders Association, as well as being voted WV Clerk of the Year. She has also served on the West Virginia Municipal League’s Board of Directors.

Johnson has also proudly accomplished the certification of Master Municipal Clerk from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.

Mayor Daniel Wright expressed his happiness for Johnson stating, “Damita comes to the City Manager position with 2 decades of municipal government experience where she has excelled. The city will be well served with her as the new City Manager.”

Damita Johnson will be sworn into office at the Oak Hill City Council meeting on July 11, 2022 at 5:30 P.M.