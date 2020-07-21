Oak Hill High School Girls Basketball Program sell masks for fundraiser

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The Oak Hill Girl’s Basketball Team is doing a fundraiser that will have all Red Devil fans strutting in style, safely. The basketball team is selling masks and gaiters to show support for their school, along with protecting themselves from COVID-19.

They are $12 each and the money raised will help the girl’s basketball program purchase new gear and equipment. First year Head Coach, Darrell Compton, said this is a great opportunity for the community and his team.

“It’s been wonderful. I think we sold about 300 masks. It has been a great thing the community is really supporting it and we still have a few more days on the fundraiser,” Compton.

If you are interested in purchasing a mask, it is not too late! Coach Compton can be found on Facebook and you can place an order through him.