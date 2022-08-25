OAKVALE, WV (WVNS)– As kids in Mercer County headed back to school, those at Oakvale Elementary School returned to a Candyland-themed celebration!

The school hosted a bash for returning students so that they could learn more about what they would be doing this year and meet their teachers.

“Any support for our school is outstanding,” said Principal LaCosta Hodges. “It really touches your heart when you put together these events and everyone just shows up.”

The school also went out of its way to assist any students who might need it by providing shoes and backpacks to students.