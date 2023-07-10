OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — The Oceana Heritage Festival is returning once again for three days full of fun for the community.

From parades to fireworks, the Oceana Heritage Festival is a time for families to enjoy some fun in the sun with their neighbors and community. The festival will be from Friday, July 14 to Saturday, July 16, 2023, and will last from noon to midnight each night. The festival is also free, including a free swim in the pool, fireworks, and more.

According to the President of the Oceana Chamber of Commerce, Don Morgan, the festival has evolved throughout the years from being just a one-day event to three. Morgan also stated the festival is a time for the youth to have something fun to do.