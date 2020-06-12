Oceana Student Advisory Council ensures every kid can swim at the pool this summer

OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — The Ocean Student Advisory Council made a way for kids to swim for free at the Oceana Pool this summer.

After the pool opened last week, the student advisory council realized not everyone could afford to swim. So, they started a fund to help pay for kids’ admission one night a month. Emily Osbore, a member of the advisory council, said they just want every kid to enjoy their summer.

“We realized that not everyone can afford to go to the pool everyday, so we’re trying to start a program to allow everybody to go to one free night swim a month,” Osbore said.

The student advisory council is asking for donations. Those can be sent to Oceana City Hall, marked pool fund. All donations are tax deductible.