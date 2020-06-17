Ollie’s Discount Outlet opens in Greenbrier County

RONCEVERTE,WV (WVNS) – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet officially opened in Greenbrier County on Wedneday, June 17, 2020. There are now six ollie’s locations in West Virginia.

Ollie’s opened a new location in the midst of a pandemic. Jason Shaffer, District Team Leader at Ollie’s, said they are providing essential items at discounted prices during a time when some people are struggling to make ends meet.

“We bring discounted items as well as name brand items to areas that definitely need it. There is not much to shop in this area, so we are here to supply as many items at drastically discounted prices,” Shaffer said.

Ollies is a close-out business, receiving and selling overrun and excess items from other stores or manufacturers.

Ollie’s is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday.