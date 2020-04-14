Online sales help local small businesses stay afloat

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For local small businesses and boutiques, online orders are keeping them afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blue Magnolia is a clothing store in Beckley, and owner Dana Blankenship said they are seeing a decrease in sales because they are not able to see in store foot traffic; however, Blankenship said are working hard to push for online purchases.

“Obviously, we do not have our in-store traffic going on and that is where the bulk of our sales come from. Luckily, we have an online presence where we do live sales and we have a really good website, so we have really played on that the last couple of weeks,” Blankenship said.

Blue Magnolia will be participating in the Virtual Cash Mob put on by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce. Their live show is set for Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 7 p.m.