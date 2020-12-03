Opening weekend of North Pole Christmas show sees success at The Resort at Glade Springs

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — When it comes to celebrating holidays, people had to get creative because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Resort at Glade Springs has also had to do that, but the pandemic was not going to stop them from spreading holiday cheer.

On the weekend of November 28 – 29, the resort had its first ever North Pole Christmas Show, which is usually a hands-on, walk-through Christmas event, but due to social distancing and sanitary guidelines, they had to do something else. Families can now sit down and enjoy dinner as well as a character dining experience. Creative Director Ashley Long said they had to change the show a few times, but it was still a success.

“Parents and the kids were very receptive. I had several people tell me they have enjoyed this more than all the other Christmas experiences we have brought to the community. It was just a lot of fun.” Long said.

Tickets for the next three weekends are going fast, so if you are interested in purchasing one, visit santasadventurewv.com

