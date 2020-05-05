Owners of local catering company get much-needed help from a retail-warehouse giant

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Andy and Jenny McGhee are the owners of A & J Catering in Crab Orchard, West Virginia. Their story started in 1995, during Jenny’s senior year of high school. They have been writing new chapters together ever since.

Chef Andy went to culinary school and has been involved in the food service industry since then.

Now, the pair is continuing their dream of owning their own catering business.

“We had a dream of starting our own business together and he is such an amazing chef, and so why not have your own business and do what you love and be your own boss,” Jenny McGhee said.

When COVID-19 hit, they were in the middle of moving into their new kitchen and completing renovations in their new space at what was once Crab Orchard Elementary in Beckley.

“We tried to get in there as fast as we could and then this pandemic hit and it was just a complete halt,” Andy McGhee said.

COIVD-19 did not just stop construction, it also stopped their income. Little did the McGhee family know, help from an unlikely source was on its way. Employees with Sams Club reached out to the McGhees to launch their Support Small Businesses Campaign. Starting the campaign was not their only surprise. The McGhees were awarded a $10,000 grant presented by an Access Hollywood Star!

“We had no idea we were going to get 10,000 dollars. We had no idea it was going to be Mario Lopez, we did not know any of that,” Jenny McGhee said.

For the McGhees the big questions, like “will I be able to feed my family,” or, “are we going to be able to keep our business,” were constant fears; thanks to Sams Club, they are getting some financial relief.

“Thank you. We just want to give a shout out for what they went and did. You hear about things like that and you think oh wow, but when it really impacts you, you are just really grateful for it,” the McGhees said.