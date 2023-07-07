PAX, WV (WVNS)– The people of Pax are ready for their annual God & Country Day, full of fireworks.
The people Pax will be celebrating their annual God & Country Day on Saturday, July 8th, a day consisting of a parade, car show, and you guessed it, fireworks. The coordinator, David Strickland, claims this event has the largest fireworks show in the state. He also stated it’s not only exciting to put on this event but it’s also an honor.
“It’s not only exciting, it’s an honor. I mean, to be able to work with the Town Hall, and Alpha Resources, and different people around town, the Corner Gas and Grill. I mean, just being able to take an idea and get everyone involved in it. It’s very exciting,” said Strickland.