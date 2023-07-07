PAX, WV (WVNS)– The people of Pax are ready for their annual God & Country Day, full of fireworks.

The people Pax will be celebrating their annual God & Country Day on Saturday, July 8th, a day consisting of a parade, car show, and you guessed it, fireworks. The coordinator, David Strickland, claims this event has the largest fireworks show in the state. He also stated it’s not only exciting to put on this event but it’s also an honor.