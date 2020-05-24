People are still finding ways to celebrate Memorial Day even with COVID-19

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Memorial Day weekend is a time to remember the ones that have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country. It is also a time families host cookouts or venture outdoors.

COVID-19 altered many locals’ plans… but some are still finding ways to celebrate and see people they haven’t crossed paths with in a while.

“It is nice to be out here with friends and family, have a little cookout later. You know these times of quarantine have been tough. No family. No friends. We have just been locked up so it is just nice to be out here,” West Virginia resident, Tod Williams said.

As restrictions loosen up, several are taking advantage of the sunshine in the forecast to get out on the wild n wonderful water while keeping their distance and being precautions.

“Probably get out on the Kayak tomorrow you know I am not really sure what else we are going to do but maybe go out on the river,” West Virginia resident, Jordan Meadows said.