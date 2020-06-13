People react to State Fair of West Virginia announcement

FAIRLEA, WV — Administrators of the State Fair of West Virginia announced on the fair was still go on as planned in August.

With the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling events across the state, the fate of the State Fair was up in the air. But on Thursday, state fair officials confirmed the fair was still a go. Due to the millions of dollars the State Fair of West Virginia brings in, administrators believed the fair was worth having.

Brandon Cruz lives in Lewisburg. He said he is struggling with the decision.

“Yeah we would like to have fun, but it would be an issue, because we are just going to be all grouped up the same, when we have pretty much been taught to be separated. And if we are all going to be wearing masks, again with all this heat, we are obviously going to need to take them off. I am going to have to do that too,” Cruz explained.

State Fair administrators are working to specify what social distancing practices will be required The State Fair of West Virginia will begin on August 13 and end on August 22.