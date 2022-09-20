PETERSTOWN, WV (WVNS) — After a year-long delay, the new Peterstown PK8 school has finally opened. Originally, it was set to open in October of 2021 but construction was delayed due to COVID-19.

The new school opened its doors on August 5th after nearly 3 and a half years of construction.

Some of the school’s newest additions include a new Pre-K and K playground and a playground for their 1st through 6th graders which will be opened soon.

Elementary school principal Brooke Wills spoke about the biggest differences between the old schools and the new building.

“Oh, just the facilities and the, the education we’re able to provide to our kids,” said Wills. “We have state-of-the-art technology here. We have better gyms, better everything. So it’s just nice to be able to provide the type of education for Monroe County students that we want to have for them.”

The students are enjoying many of the school’s new features, perhaps none more than the cleanliness of the new building.

“I feel like it’s a lot cleaner here and like, it’s like, way newer,” said eighth grader Tripp McMillion. “It’s got really nice technology, really nice places. The bathrooms are clean. The old bathrooms were really dirty and I really didn’t like that part about it.”

The improvements don’t stop there! The school has new safety features to give both teachers and students peace of mind.

“So we have lockdown buttons that you can press and it literally locks the building completely down,” Wills explained. “We have a brand new fire drill system. We have separate entrances for visitors and for the public to come into than our students just to keep our kids so much safer.”

The wait might have been longer than expected, but everyone at Peterstown PK8 is excited to have a new, fun, and safe place to learn during the school days.