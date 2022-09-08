PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– “Things like this gives them an idea of exactly what those, those firefighters and police officers did to try to save people and without thought, without stopping, without thinking they did their job,” said Sgt. Steven Compton with Pikeview JROTC.

“OK, the reason we’re doing this is to honor all those firefighters and police officers the rain up close 101 flights of stairs to save those people on 9/11,” Compton said to students.

“For every one that served, for everyone that fought during that time, there’s just a good honor for me,” said senior Kaitlyn Brinkley. “I know my mom watched it in her senior year. She told me a lot about it and how rough it was for the country and everything.”

“I am so proud of the kids here at PikeView for coming out and doing this. We didn’t think we’d get a lot of kids, but we had like close to 90 to 100 kids signed up and come up here and do this in honor of the, the firefighters and the EMTs and 1st responders. So I, I just want to say that I’m more proud of the Pikeview kids than than anything about over this,” added Sgt. Compton.