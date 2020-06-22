Pineville cancels annual Labor Day celebration

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A longstanding annual event in Wyoming County will not be held in 2020. Pineville Fire Chief, Mike Goode, told 59News there will be no Pineville Labor Day celebration.

The event, which is run by the Pineville Fire Department, was canceled over COVID-19 concerns. Goode said they had hoped it would go on, but the recent spikes in some areas around West Virginia led to this decision out of an abundance of safety.

The last time the Labor Day event was canceled was in 2001, Goode added. That was when flooding and high water hit communities across Wyoming County. The fire department hopes to come back bigger and better in 2021.