Planning continues for State Fair of West Virginia

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Planning the 96th annual State Fair of West Virginia is still underway amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of now, President Trump set social distancing guidelines through the end of April. With the State Fair planned for August, officials are hopeful the COVID-19 pandemic will not impact the fair too much.

Kelly Collins, Chief Executive Officer for the State Fair of West Virginia, said they are hoping to host the State Fair this year since she feels everyone is craving a bit of normalcy in their lives.

“Fairs and festivals are important, not just from an economical standpoint, but from a social impact as well,” Collins said. “So, we think it’s going to be a really great opportunity for when this is over, people can get out and enjoy themselves.”

Collins told 59News with the amount of contracts and outdoor vendors involved in the State Fair, postponing would not be an option. If the State Fair were to be cancelled, they would look into hosting livestock shows online and maybe having a smaller event in the fall.