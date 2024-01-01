FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — More than 50 people crowded into the Fayette Station Public River Access Area on Monday, January 1, 2024, to rush into the frigid waters of the New River to kick off the new year.

59News Reporter Ashley Davidson tested the water herself before anyone hopped in and let’s just say, she is glad she missed her chance to take a dip.

Dawn Cimala, who lives in Illinois but grew up in Beckley, summed up the event pretty nicely.

“My first time doing it and it’s probably gonna be my only one, so, I thought ‘Out with the old and into the New’.”

And into the New River everyone went, screaming and shrieking at the bitter cold. Some people were in and out in just a few seconds, like Lina Siedentopf, an exchange student from Germany.

“Yes, well, my host sister, she asked me if I wanna do it and I said, ‘Yeah, why not!'”

However, there were groups that stayed in the freezing water for quite a while, around eight minutes, by my count; and others that went back in for another dip after the shallows had cleared a bit.

Everyone enjoyed the fun, frigid way to kick off the new year in America’s oldest river.