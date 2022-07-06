FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayetteville Police Department wants to congratulate K9 Arras on his retirement after dedicating almost 7 years of service to the department and the community of Fayette County.

This pooch’s career began in November of 2015 with his then partner Sargent Nick Mooney. He got his certification from the West Virginia Police Canine Association for Narcotics Detection and Tracking, and since then, Arras has been involved with hundreds of calls for services including tracking suspects and missing persons, narcotic detection, article searches, and building searches.

Arras and now Captain Mooney have also displayed many public demonstrations throughout Fayette County and have had the pleasure of meeting and greeting, as well as protecting many members of the community in the process.