A child can be bullied, a child can bully others, or witness bullying. Parents, teachers, and other adults may not be aware of all the digital media and apps that a child is using. The more a child uses these digital platforms, the more they become a target for cyberbullying.

Warning Signs of being Cyberbullied or Cyberbullying

Noticeable increases or decreases in device use, including texting.

A child exhibits emotional responses (laughter, anger, upset) to what is happening on their device.

A child hides their screen or device when others are near, and avoids discussion about what they are doing on their device.

Social media accounts are shut down or new ones appear.

A child starts to avoid social situations, even those that were enjoyed in the past.

A child becomes withdrawn or depressed, or loses interest in people and activities.

What to do When Cyberbullying Happens

If you notice warning signs that a child may be involved in cyberbullying, take the proper actions to investigate that child’s digital behavior, which include:

Notice

Try to observe if there has been a change in mood or behavior and explore what the cause might be.

Talk

Ask questions to learn what is happening, how it started, and who is involved.

Document

Keep a record of what is happening. Take screenshots of posts that show harmful content if possible. Most laws and policies note that bullying is a repeated behavior, so records help to document it.

Report

Most social media platforms and schools have clear policies and reporting processes for cyberbullying. If a classmate is cyberbullying, report it the school.

Support

Peers, mentors, and trusted adults can sometimes intervene publicly to positively influence a situation where negative or hurtful content posts about a child. Public Intervention can include, posting positive comments about the person targeted to try to shift the conversation in a positive progressive direction.

For more information, visit www.stopbullying.gov/cyberbullying/prevention.