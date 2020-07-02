Princeton fireworks show is a go

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — While many towns have decided to cancel their Fourth of July firework shows due to COVID-19, administrators for City of Princeton decided to continue with theirs.

Since 2011 the The Princeton Rescue Squad, the City of Princeton and the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginia’s have partnered up to put on a Fourth of July celebration. Chief Operations Officer, Rendy Brown said although they are not having their concerts and usual activities, residents will still be able to see fireworks .

“Fireworks will be set off on the property of the City of Princeton and basically any place in Princeton is a good place to view the fireworks,” Brown said. “This year we’ve gotten larger shells which means they will go higher in the air so you should be able to see them basically anywhere in the city.”

Brown said canceling the event was considered but they determined they would still be able to do the firework show and maintain social distancing.