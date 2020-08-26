Princeton Public Library to start Mercer Grassroots Sketchbook collection

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — People do not have to be an artist to participate in a new sketchbook collection put on by the Princeton Public Library.

The Mercer Grassroots Sketchbook Collection will feature sketchbooks made by library staff. Sheena Johnson, library director, said community members can head to the library and pick up one of these books to fill out however you want. You can then return the sketchbook to the library to be cataloged.

“It’s kind of a way for there to be a localized center to find different artists,” Johnson said. “They can even leave their cards in there. You don’t have to be someone who practices art on a regular basis to do it. It doesn’t even have to be anything that’s visually stunning. It can be anything that you want to put in there.”

Johnson added one of the backing factors to this collection is the amount of artists in the community.

People can start taking out the sketchbooks August 26, 2020. Johnson said you just have to call ahead.