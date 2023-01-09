PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The City of Princeton is getting help from the federal government for a new community center.

The City of Princeton is receiving $2.2 million with appropriations from Senator Shelly Moore Capito’s office to build a new community center in the city complex where City Hall is located.

This new community center will have two indoor basketball courts, an indoor soccer field, a martial arts room and two separate classrooms. Princeton will need to match 1.8 million of those funds for the project to be successfully completed.

“It’s just a great project and we’re excited for it. Just to be able to offer the community an up to date facilities and to be able to offer more as far as tournaments and just be able to serve more.” Samuel Lusk/Economic Development Director for the City of Princeton

The new community center will replace the old Princeton Recreational Center.