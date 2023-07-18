PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Princeton Rescue Squad is struggling to find workers, causing them to be short-staffed.

Though the squad is still up and running, the need for EMT’s is high. Mark Brooks, CEO of the Princeton Rescue Squad, stated that working as an EMT is a great start in the medical field.

“So, right now in West Virginia in general, and Mercer County included, we do have a shortage of emergency medical professionals in the state. Getting it out there and getting the people involved, and really letting them know that this is a good career path they can start on, but we’re really not seeing a whole lot of interest.” Mark Brooks, CEO of Princeton Rescue Squad

Reasons for the struggle ranges from the stress and fears due to the COVID-19 Pandemic to the belief that studying to be a nurse is one of the only starts one can get in the medical field. With the need for EMTs still so high, employers like the Princeton Rescue Squad are encouraging people with an interest in the medical field to consider becoming an EMT.