PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The Salvation Army in Princeton is working hard to make children’s Christmas’ brighter. The gifts from the Angel Trees were distributed to the Mercer County area.

Those who signed up for the tree drove up the the Salvation Army building to receive their gifts. Gifts included everything from bikes, clothes and toys.

“The generous community has not let us down. They have provided Christmas for the children and put money in the kettle so we can buy them food,” said Sergeant Melissa White.