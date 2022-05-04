CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– A fallen Gassaway firefighter was transported back to Braxton County.

John Forbush died after trying to save a mother who drove her and her daughter into the Elk River on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

The procession started at the Charleston Medical Examiner’s office at 9:00 am on Bigley Avenue and will continue onto I-77 and I-79 North. The remains of Forbush will head to Braxton County and proceed into Gassaway. The procession will end at Roach Funeral Home in the Town of Gassaway.

First responders and citizens are encouraged to be along the overpasses and not the interstate itself.

An announcement for funeral arrangements has yet to be scheduled.