HINTON, WV (WVNS)– Progress is made on turning the old Magic Mart location in Hinton into a Roses Department Store.

In February, a deal was signed with Regency Properties to take over the empty store front. So far, the new company is making improvements to the building, including installing new HVAC units. Workers are also doing repairs inside the store itself.

It’s so impoortant to have all of these vacant buildings full. Not only for the stuff for people to buy but for jobs. Those stores employ 20, 30, 40 people some of them are full time some of them are part time some of them are management some of them are entry level so I think its great! Cris Meadows, Hinton City Manager

The plan is to get the new store open by the fall.