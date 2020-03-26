Rainelle Medical Center offers COVID-19 Talkline

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — For anyone feeling like they need to talk to a psychologist, Rainelle Medical Center is offering a COVID-19 talkline.

There is a lot of uncertainty that comes with a global pandemic and many still have questions that are going unanswered. Rainelle Medical Center is offering a new way to fight anxious feelings and give people an opportunity to talk to a psychologist.

Behavioral Health Therapist, Jennifer Ratliff, said it is important to have someone to talk to about your anxieties during this time.

“We have spent as little as 10 minutes with people up to 30 – 40 minutes with people,” Ratliff said. “It’s whatever they need. There’s several therapists here and we’re all participating and we’re just here for the community.”

People do not have to be a patient to call the COVID-19 Talkline. Dial 304-647-4747, when prompted hit four which will route you to the correct office and ask to speak to someone about the Talkline.