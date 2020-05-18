Rainelle Public Library opens doors to public

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Some good news for those missing their local library, the Rainelle public library reopened the morning of May 18, 2020.

Assistant Library Director, Autumn Fleshman, said employees are taking precautions. People must wear a mask inside the building and follow social distancing guidelines. Employees are also keeping books off the shelves for 72 hours after they are returned to prevent the spread of any germs. Only five people will be allowed in the library at time.

Fleshman told 59News they understand how important it is for the library to be open.

“Older people in our area, they love to read,” Fleshman said. “They get lonely when they’re at home, a lot of them live by themselves and they come to the library normally every week and check out as many books as they can. So, we want to keep it open for them so they have something to keep their time occupied.”

The library will now be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are also offering curbside pickup.