BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Raleigh County Deputy was honored for his heroics on October 18, 2022.

Deputy Roy McDaniel with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department was honored at today’s Raleigh County Commission Meeting for saving a man’s life.

Deputy McDaniel was on his way to an overdose call, but when he arrived, he realized this wasn’t the case. Acting quickly, he pulled the individual out of their car and waited for emergency medical personnel to arrive.

“I look at it as my job, to me it’s just doing my job you always feel good when you help someone and you see the help you’re providing them” Roy McDaniel, Raleigh County Deputy

The Raleigh County Commission presented Deputy McDaniel with a plaque for his heroism.