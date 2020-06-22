Raleigh County Nursing Home addresses COVID-19 concerns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Harper Mills Nursing Center in Beckley addressed information going around regarding possible positive cases of COVID-19 at their facility. 59News reached out to the parent company, Stonerise Healthcare, for the answers.

There is ongoing testing being done at the facility to ensure the safety of the residents. According to Director of Marketing, Kristin Anderson, there were two patients who tested positive for COVID-19. They have since received follow up tests which came back negative.

As a result of the conflicting tests, the home is administering a third test for these individuals. They are also doing an anti-body test.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is showing no cases of COVID-19 at any long-term care facilities in Raleigh County.