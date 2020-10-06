Raleigh County Parks and Rec Authority accepting old Halloween costumes

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — If you do not know what to do with your old Halloween costumes, there is an opportunity for you to donate them to someone in need.

The Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is running a costume donation vault. Anyone in need of a costume for their child or anyone who has a costume to donate can do so this week.

Children must be present to pick up a costume. Each child can get two costumes.

Molly Williams, the Executive Director of the Raleigh County Parks and Rec Authority, said they want to give families a way to get a costume for their child without breaking the bank.

“This year is a tough year for everybody, so if people can’t afford a costume they can come out and grab a costume from us, and when they are done with it they want to re-donate it so a kid next year can trick-or-treat next year, that’d be great,” Williams said.

Costumes are available from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Lake Stephens Pavilion. Costumes will also be available until 7 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2020. Anyone interested has until Thursday, Oct. 8, to pick up a costume. The parks and rec authority will accept donations for as long as people donate them.