Raleigh County Recycling center to accept drop-offs in July

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Starting July 1, 2020, residents of Raleigh County will be able to empty their recycling bins once again.

The E Paul Bradley Recycling center will re-open as a drop off center. Those wanting to drop off their recycling will have to practice social distancing. Executive Director of the Raleigh County County Solid Waste Authority, James Allen, said there will be individual bins to separate plastics, paper, and aluminum.

“We’ll have employees there giving them direction on where to put the materials and which materials will go in which location,” Allen explained.

Recycling bins will not be returning throughout the county right now.