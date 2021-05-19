Shady Spring’s state champs given parade from neighboring schools

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Two state champion teams from southern West Virginia were given a warm welcome from neighboring schools.

A parade was thrown for Shady Spring’s volleyball and boy’s basketball teams Wednesday, May 19, 2021. It began at Ghent Elementary School, with more than 200 students and staff members cheering on West Virginia’s newest state champs.

While Sara Davis currently serves as principal at Ghent Elementary School, she also taught and coached some of the state champions as they were growing up. For her, it was even more touching to see them grow and mature into the champions they became.

“It’s just awesome for the whole community and all of these feeder schools… to see what they can accomplish later on,” Davis said.

The Tigers continued their parade at Shady Spring Elementary and Middle schools before heading back to the high school.