Raleigh County seniors react to graduation changes

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Graduation for Raleigh County high schools is set for May 22 and 23, 2020, but it will be an entirely new experience. The Board of Education, along with the school principals, decided to hold a drive-in ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions. The change caused a mixed response from the community.

May is always an exciting time for high school seniors, but a global pandemic means tough decisions, like opting for a drive-in graduation ceremony in Raleigh County. Superintendent of Raleigh County schools, David Price, said seniors are each allowed one car for their family members to watch them accept their diplomas from a safe distance.

“We kept it very controlled under the guidelines that have been put down by the Governor that way we’re controlling the setting, keeping everybody safe,” said Price.

Chloe Craddock is senior class president at Woodrow Wilson High School. She said it was hard to come to terms with not having a traditional graduation, after a confusing and disappointing two months.

“It was awful how it ended so abruptly and I think a lot of us are just really sad about it,” said Craddock.

Malachi Collins is also a senior at Woodrow Wilson. He said he was disappointed by the news.

“Graduation was really the last chance I was going to be able to see them and talk to them, and interact with them and now I won’t have that,” Collins said.

Price explained the Board of Education worked with the health department, as well as the West Virginia Department of Education to come up with a plan.

“I know there have been a lot of questions about why can’t you just use the football field and have people social distance and all that, well the fact is you still can’t have gatherings larger than 25 in that type of a setting,” said Price.

Several students said they wanted to postpone graduation. One of them is Joey Mitchem, Vice President of the senior class at Woodrow Wilson.

“We just want a traditional ceremony and we’re willing to wait for it,” said Mitchem

Others said they would rather have the drive-in ceremony now, instead of waiting until it is too late. Zack Ward is a senior at Independence High School. Ward said he just wants the chance to celebrate before he ships off to the military this summer.

“I do know that the administrators are doing their best to at least give us something to celebrate with,” said Ward.

Price explained a normal graduation would not be possible under the guidelines until August, and would cut into the start of a new school year.

One thing most can agree on is COVID-19 dropped us into uncharted territory with no clear answers. Regardless of how these seniors accept their diploma, nothing, not even COVID-19, can take away their accomplishments.