RCCAA holding Pre-K signups this month in Raleigh County

(WVNS) — The Raleigh County Community Action Association Head Start began Pre-K sign-ups for the upcoming school year.

They are holding pop-up sign-up locations around Raleigh County throughout the month of July.

Despite Covid-19 concerns, Kayla Wingrove, a Family Service Worker at Raleigh County Head Start, said they have a plan in place.

“We don’t really know exactly what is going to happen this upcoming school year, but we are excited to go ahead with enrollment even if it turns out to be virtual schooling. We will still provide services to the community,” Wingrove said.

Upcoming registration events will be held in Beckley, Sophia, Shady Spring, and Bradley. Visit the RCCAA Facebook Page for more information.