Ridgeview Elementary School students becoming bookworms with new vending machine

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — When many people think of a vending machine, they usually think of the basic ones with beverages and snacks, but students at Ridgeview Elementary School are now thinking of something different: a book vending machine.

“Students receive a gold coin to be able to come to the vending machine and pick whichever book they wanted and they vary according to reading levels,” said Ridgeview Principal, Rose Kelly.

Rose Kelly is the Principal at Ridgeview Elementary. She said that gold coin is not just given out to anyone; the student has to earn it and the vending machine is used as an incentive.

“They are given the gold coin for academics, for behavior, most improved student, students that have good attendance or a student that had good grades,” Kelly explained.

Kelly said it is important to keep the kids motivated during such a strange school year. She the response she received from both students and parents has been great.

“They are so excited. We want kids to know that they can earn rewards because of good behavior, because of doing what they need to do to be a good student,” said Kelly.

This vending machine is one way to expand a child’s knowledge and reading skills while making them little bookworms.