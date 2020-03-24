Robert C. Byrd Clinic offers COVID-19 testing

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Robert C Byrd Clinic in Greenbrier County is also administering COVID-19 testing via a mobile health unit. They are seeing any patient that shows symptoms of the virus.

If you fit the criteria, they will test you from your vehicle in their parking lot. Dr.Lauren Miller, Medical Director at the Clinic, said criteria include symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath, or respiratory issues of any kind.

“We’re changing gloves, we’re taking all precautions,” Dr. Miller said. “But we have the open air. There’s ventilation that’s coming through on the parking lot that we don’t have inside the building. So, for the safety of everyone, including the health care workers, our patients, it’s better to see you in your car.”

Dr. Miller said COVID-19 is an extremely contagious virus, it can stay on your clothing for over 24 hours.

If you are not already an established patient at the clinic, Dr Miller said they can help you become established and they will take care of your needs.

Their mobile triage area is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.