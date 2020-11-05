Safety guidelines you should know about space heaters

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Winter is right around the corner which means more people will be using space heaters to warm their homes. Space heaters can be a potential fire hazard if not used properly.

Lieutenant Chris Lanna, with the Beckley Fire Department, gave some tips to help keep you and your family safe this winter.

“it’s very important to have working smoke detectors in your house so if something does occur when you’re asleep it will alert you wake you up and let you know there’s a problem,” Lanna said.

Lanna suggested to always follow the instructions on the device you are using. He also said to make sure not to plug space heaters into extension cords. Lanna also recommends to get your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors checked yearly if possible.