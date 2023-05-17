PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — They are an army dedicated to helping improve the lives of others.

And this week is all about recognizing the work they do.

The Salvation Army Church of Mercer County wants to spread the word about their need for items.

With prices rising higher, the church is seeing an influx of people coming through their doors who have not been there before.

Sergeant Melissa White gives a rundown of their most needed food items.

“If anyone could help financial or any goods it would help. Things like peanut butter, canned meat, canned food, those things go a long way.” said Sergeant White.

Sergeant White added they are in need of hygiene items as well.

Those who wish to drop off food and extra items can drop them off directly at The Salvation Army of Mercer County.

.