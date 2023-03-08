BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Hospice of Southern WV is saddened to share that Jack, their beloved hospice service dog, has passed away.

Jack was an important part of Bowers Hospice House for 6.5 years. He provided comfort and companionship to patients and their families. He was a loyal and loving companion to all who knew him.

Jack was a significant member of the team and Jack’s service to their patients, their families, and the staff of Hospice of Southern West Virginia will never be forgotten. He was a true asset to the team and brought joy and comfort to everyone around him.

Hospice of Southern WV would like to thank his owner and registered nurse, Becky Reichert, for sharing Jack with everyone and allowing him to make a difference in the lives of so many.

Jack’s memory will continue to inspire us to bring comfort and compassion to those in need and his memory will also live on.