BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Many cities and towns in West Virginia, including Bluefield, Princeton, and Rainelle have elections in 2023.
Bluefield, Princeton, and Rainelle all had their elections on June 6, 2023. A lot of work goes into putting on an election. Marie Blackwell The City Ambassador for the City of Bluefield, West Virginia stated that working on these elections is a lot of hard work but worth the effort.
“It’s exciting to be a part of changes in that and things for in our government, and it’s also humbling. To be able to do this in the municipal elections.”Marie Blackwell, City Ambassador of Bluefield West Virginia