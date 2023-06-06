BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Many cities and towns in West Virginia, including Bluefield, Princeton, and Rainelle have elections in 2023.

Bluefield, Princeton, and Rainelle all had their elections on June 6, 2023. A lot of work goes into putting on an election. Marie Blackwell The City Ambassador for the City of Bluefield, West Virginia stated that working on these elections is a lot of hard work but worth the effort.