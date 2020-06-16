Several demolition projects underway in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – If you drive through McDowell County in the upcoming weeks, you may run in to some construction traffic.

The Kimball Volunteer Fire Department, in partnership with the McDowell County Solid Waste Authority and the McDowell County Commission are tearing down dilapidated buildings throughout Kimball in an effort to clean up the town.

McDowell County Commissioner Michael Brooks said similar demolition projects are happening all around the county and Kimball is not the only area getting a face lift.

Northfork is known as the Basketball Capital of America, earning its name from North Fork High School, which won an historic eight straight state championships from 1974 to 1981. But in recent years, this school saw less championships and more wear and tear. What is left of the building is owned by the McDowell County Board of Education.

Superintendent Carolyn Falin explained while the school held a fair amount of sentimental value, the building itself could not be saved.

“This has been considered to be demolished for several years now and it just got to the point where it wasn’t able to be saved. We wanted really bad to be able to save portions of it because there is such a history there with North Fork High School, and many of us, including myself, hated to see it go, but it just became a safety factor,” said Falin.

Falin expects the demolition to be completed within the next few week. Brooks expects the construction throughout Kimball to be completed around the same time.