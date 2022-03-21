SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — The Shady Spring High School Boy’s basketball team took a trip to Charleston to compete in the WVSSAC state basketball tournament on Monday, March 14, 2022.

However, the team had more to play for than just a trophy this year.

Shady Spring player Cameron Manns prepared for a trip to Charleston to try and chase their second straight state title. But, before he left he got devastating news.

His younger brother Christian Martin hadn’t been feeling very good for a few weeks and was scheduled for an ultrasound of his gallbladder. Martin was diagnosed with T-Cell Lymphoma blastic leukemia and was immediately rushed to Morgantown by his parents to begin chemotherapy.

Manns said when he got the news, his teammates were right there for him through it all, and he could not get through this without them.

“The day of getting the bad news the first thing I wanted to do was to go to basketball practice and be around my brothers,” said Manns.

Many of Cameron’s teammates said they had never seen him that emotional, and knew immediately they needed to be there for him in every way they could.

“We want him to know that we always have his back and we will continue to and we just want to pray for him and hope it gets better,” said Braden Chapman.

While Cameron’s focus was set on winning the game for his younger brother, his teammates and coaches wanted to ensure he and his brother knew they were behind them every step of the way. The team wore practice shirts sporting an orange ribbon and his initials throughout the tournament, showing the trip was about more than just a championship.

“That’s another thing we play for we talk about family and teams talk about cohesiveness and being together but you know our community we are a bigger community but we are small and tight-knit and we just wanna tell him we love him,” said Ronnie Olson.

They were not alone in showing their support.

The Shady Spring student section was a sea of orange for the opening game of the tournament. Christian even received visits from WVU athletes Gabe Osabuohien and Dante Stills in the hospital.

“He was waking up obviously he had a long morning but once he realized it was me, just seeing him smile, talk about our season. You know we created a bracket, a march madness bracket, just seeing him smile, feel regular and feel special, that meant a lot,” said Osabuohien, a Senior forward for the Mountaineer basketball team.

Even though they came up short, Cameron said the defeat is not what he will remember about this year’s state tournament.

“I mean it was hard to play through that, my coaches helped me a lot the support has been amazing, couldn’t be more blessed, but we are getting through day by day and it is great to know everyone is behind us,” said Manns.

A large community, that came together to support one family.