Silver lining: New mini market brings fresh produce and hope to people in Alderson

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — A new mini market opened this week in Alderson, WV, offering fresh local produce, and most of all: hope.

President of Alderson Main Street, Judy Lohmeyer, said, as most doors are forced shut due to COVID-19, the sight of an open sign brings hope to the people of Alderson.

“It’s just what all of us really need right now,” Lohmeyer said.

With the help of Alderson Main street, Turnrow Appalachian Food Collective opened a mini market on Thursday at the Visitors Center. Manager, Beth Ryan, said it is a relief outlet for food access during this time.

“People can come here and get whatever fresh ingredients that they need, to help during the virus pandemic,” said Ryan.

The mini market accepts SNAP, and also serves as a pick-up location for on-line orders. Lohmeyer said it all came together in a matter of days.

“We were thrilled, beyond thrilled when we were contacted and we quickly got the building the few things that were left in here out and ready for them, and we were ready by Sunday for them to move in so and then they did move in on Wednesday, and opened on Thursday,” said Lohmeyer.

Lohmeyer said people in Alderson do not have a grocery store nearby and opening the mini market in town is just the boost the community needs, giving local farmers and vendors a place to sell their goods. All the food is from local family owned and independent farms. Soon, they will have fresh meats, and bakery items.

With Ryan keeping the shelves stocked and the door open, it is silver lining in a time of uncertainty.

“It says, we’re not giving up we’re moving forward and we’re even moving forward in bigger and better ways,” said Lohmeyer.

The mini market is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.