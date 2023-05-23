WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Celebrate the tiny yet adorable dandelion at White Sulphur Springs’ annual WV Dandelion Festival.

This festival is more than just celebrating this little flower. According to greenbrierwv.com, this event is full of activities to get into. Enjoy Memorial Day Weekend from Friday, May 26, 2023 to Sunday, May 28, 2023, while both honoring our veterans and have a little fun at the same time. Each day will start their festivities at 12 a.m.

There will be all kinds of activities, vendors, and live music fit for everyone. Some of the planned activities include the annual parade, Dream Catcher 5k, a floral design contest, a Sip & Stroll at Valley View Golf Club, a car show, art show, and much more.

If you would like to learn more about this flowery event, visit their Facebook page.