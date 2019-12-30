Smokey’s to throw New Year’s Celebration

LANSING, WV (WVNS) — If you do not have New Year’s Eve plans yet, there is still time!

There are still reservations available for the New Year’s Celebration at Smokey’s at Adventures on the Gorge.

The Company Stores will be the band for the night. Resort Operations Manager, Brian Campbell, said this is the last concert they will be holding with their current lead singer.

“Company stores is a Charleston based band,” Campbell said. “They’ve done a lot of touring. They’re really great, put on a great show. And they’re changing lead singers so this is the last show of the original founding lead singer. This is going to be an epic night.”

It is $49 for adults. Reservations can be made by calling Adventures on the Gorge at (304) 461-6570.