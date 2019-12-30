Smokey’s to throw New Year’s Celebration

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, WV (WVNS) — If you do not have New Year’s Eve plans yet, there is still time!

There are still reservations available for the New Year’s Celebration at Smokey’s at Adventures on the Gorge.

The Company Stores will be the band for the night. Resort Operations Manager, Brian Campbell, said this is the last concert they will be holding with their current lead singer.

“Company stores is a Charleston based band,” Campbell said. “They’ve done a lot of touring. They’re really great, put on a great show. And they’re changing lead singers so this is the last show of the original founding lead singer. This is going to be an epic night.”

It is $49 for adults. Reservations can be made by calling Adventures on the Gorge at (304) 461-6570.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Wyoming County sheriff laid to rest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming County sheriff laid to rest"

Event hopes to spark interest in volunteer fire departments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Event hopes to spark interest in volunteer fire departments"

New Beckley fire station to be completed in May

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Beckley fire station to be completed in May"

Election season preparations begin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election season preparations begin"

Humane Society hits fundraising goal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Humane Society hits fundraising goal"

Water problems at Mount Olive Correctional Complex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water problems at Mount Olive Correctional Complex"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News