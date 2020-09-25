Son’s-Sational Cinnamon Rolls return to Fairlea

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — A State Fair staple returned to Fairlea on Sept. 25, 2020.

Many fairs and festivals were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, leaving several food venders without guaranteed revenue. With the State Fair of West Virginia canceled for this year, Co-owner of Son’s-Sational Cinnamon Rolls, Raymond Naeyaert, said they extended their sales. There are a few things he wanted customers to know since their rolls are made fresh every day.

“Sometimes we get super busy, more than expected, and we run out early,” Naeyaert said. “Other times we make that judgement and we end up with leftovers, and we really don’t want to be a business that serves leftovers. We like to make them fresh everyday. So that’s the cost of freshness, get them while you can.”

Son’s-Sational Cinnamon Rolls will be open until October 2, 2020. They are located at the split on U.S. 219 in Fairlea.