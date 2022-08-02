RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — The Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for the American Heritage Music Hall will be on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and all are welcomed and encouraged to come!

This event is open to the public for all ages. You can come and dine in or there is an option for carryout. The menu for the fundraiser is spaghetti with meat sauce, bread, salad, dessert, and a drink. The price is $10 for adults and $6 for children. Children 3 and under can eat free as long as they’re dining in. You can also make your order in advance for carryout to pick up at 3:00 P.M. when the event starts

“The music hall is a non-profit organization that needs support from the community, so were trying to do this to get things going a little better for the music hall,” said Kay Shafer, a community organizer who helps organize events for the American Heritage Music Hall.

The music hall is also open to the public on Tuesdays from 7:00 P.M. to 10 P.M. with a $7 dollar cover charge, and features local musicians who come that night for a jam session. On the 4th Saturday of every month, the music hall offers a live band that plays on stage where you can come dance or just enjoy the music, which starts from 7:00 P.M. to 10:30 P.M. with a $10 dollar cover charge. All attendees on both Tuesdays and Saturdays bring covered dishes for a pot luck.

The American Heritage Music Hall is located at 496 Island park road, Ronceverte, West Virginia, 24970, which was the former Ronceverte skating rink.

For more information about the venue and this event, please visit their Facebook page at American Heritage Music Hall, or call 304-645-4667.