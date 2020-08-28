State Fair of West Virginia cancels 2020 Giant Flea Market

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Administrators with the State Fair of West Virginia made a decision to cancel the Giant Flea Market and Antique Show.

CEO of the State Fair of West Virginia, Kelly Collins, told 59News this decision was not made lightly. She said depending on the weather, there can be up to 10,000 people at the Giant Flea Market.

Collins added the decision was made based on the health and safety of the community.

“It’s a tough year,” Collins said. “It’s a tough year for our industry. A tough year for large events and large gatherings, and it’s just not the right move right now. We are just starting to turn a corner. Ee hope we are turning a corner with COVID-19 and we want to continue that so we can have a fair next year.”

The next Giant Flea Market is scheduled for May 2021. Collins added the Farmers Market scheduled for this weekend is moving locations. It will now take place under the Agriculture Pavilion.