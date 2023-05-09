BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– New River Community and Technical College will be hosting a five-day Peer Recovery Support Specialist training at their campus in Beaver.

Spearheaded by Concord University’s Support Specialist Brandon Whitehouse, the training is designed to help recovering addicts gain the proper training to help support their fellow recovering peers in their path to sobriety. The training is based off the McShin Foundation National Recovery Coach Training, and is approved by the WV Certification Board for Addiction and Prevention Professionals and will be accepted for the Peer Recovery Support Specialist credentialing tests.

According to New River CTC, the training will span from Monday, June 5 to Friday, June 9 from a.m. to 5 p.m., and pre-registration is needed by May 26 with tuition for the class being $100. The training will consist of 38 hours of education units in wellness and recovery, advocacy, ethical responsibility, and mentoring. The training is for those with at least one year of sobriety and must have at least a high school diploma or equivalent for testing but is not required for the training.

For more information on the class and registration, visit Workforce Education – New River Community and Technical College or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).